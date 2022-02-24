PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison, according to the attorney general’s office.

Edwin Aleman, 42, of Warwick, waived indictment and pleaded no contest to first-degree child molestation on Monday, the office said in a statement Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Aleman sexually assaulted the victim on the evening of July 24 at a home in Warwick. The victim and a parent immediately reported the assault to local police, who arrested the defendant.

Aleman was sentenced in Kent County Superior Court to 20 years behind bars, with eight to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and register as a sex offender.

“I am grateful to the victim for coming forward and her courage throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.

