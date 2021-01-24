RI man helped light Biden inauguration

A New England man was part of the team that helped illuminate the Capitol during President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week.

Ben Green, a native of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was one of the lighting designers for several inaugural events, including the COVID-19 tribute along the Lincoln Memorial.

“It was really kind of exciting to work on something at that level, which I never dreamed I would,” Green said.

