RI man improving after moped crash with police cruiser

A Rhode Island man seriously hurt after a moped crash involving a police cruiser is making progress recovering, according to his attorney.

Jhamal Gonsalves is off a ventilator and starting to move, his attorney said.

Police were pursuing Gonsalves in Providence in October when a cruiser collided with Gonsalves’ moped. The Attorney General’s Office is still deciding if the officer involved will face charges.

