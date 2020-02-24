RI man pleads guilty to armed bank robbery, firing at officer in Somerville

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Somerville bank and shooting at a police officer last year, officials said.

Daniel Rosado, 32, of Providence, R.I., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Monday to one count of armed bank robbery, one count of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in June.

On May 1, 2019, Rosado went into the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank in Davis Square and shot a round into the ceiling before pointing a handgun at customers and bank employees and demanded money. While a bank teller filled Rosado’s backpack with cash, a customer fled the bank and flagged down a police officer.

When the officer entered the bank and pointed his gun at Rosado, telling him to freeze, Rosado shot at the officer. The officer shot back and Rosado fled down College Avenue, where a bystander tried to tackle him and forced him to drop his backpack.

Rosado escaped but police confiscated the backpack, which contained a handgun with two spent cartridge casings and more than $500, and used DNA found on the backpack and bank surveillance footage to trace it back to Rosado.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000; the charge of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence provides for a mandatory minimum of seven years and up to life in prison for brandishing and a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life for discharging.

