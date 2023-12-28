A man charged in connection with a fatal August hit-and-run crash in North Attleboro was in court Wednesday.

Joseph Pompei Jr., 50, of Cranston, RI, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death.

Authorities said Pompei allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on I-95 on August 29 after he struck an SUV while heading southbound, causing it to veer off the road.

The SUV then went through the highway’s median and struck a sedan belonging to Randall Ricketts, 58, of Foxborough, who was on I-95 North. Rickets died later at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

The driver of the SUV that collided with Ricketts’ sedan, retired Rhode Island State Police trooper James Griffin, died from his injuries in early October.

Pompei was first arraigned in August, when he plead not guilty to charges related to the crash. Additional charges were added following the death of Griffin, which he plead not guilty to on Wednesday.

He was granted $500,000 bail and ordered not to drive pending his next court date, scheduled for February 16.

