RI man sentenced for sending series of violent, threatening emails to a Mass. professor, university

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 21 months in prison for sending a series of violent and threatening emails to a Massachusetts professor and a university.

Matthew Haviland, 30, of North Kingstown plead guilty to one count of stalking and two counts of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce after he was charged back in 2019, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Andrew E Lelling.

Over the span of several hours on March 10, 2019, Haviland sent a Massachusetts professor a string of approximately 28 e-mails containing messages that included such threats as, “I will rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece,” “I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream,” and “I will torture you relentlessly until the end of time … [and] feed your body to pigs again and again….”

The professor to whom Haviland sent the threats has published and spoken in favor of abortion rights, and several of Haviland’s e‑mails made reference to abortion. In two successive e-mails, for example, Haviland wrote, “You will be held accountable for every f****** baby you murdered through your horrible deception of they are not humans” and “You will have your face ripped off and eaten by me, personally. I will enjoy raping your body after you’re dead. And that will only be the start.”

Haviland also sent several e-mails on March 15, 2019 to a professional school at the professor’s university.

Those e-mails included the message: “You people are Evil, putrid, and somebody shoudl [sic] BOMB your school for spreading the idea that it’s okay to HATE people because of their race.” A later e-mail to the professional school said only, “You should be Murdered in cold blood.”

Upon his release, Haviland will be subject to three years of supervised release.

