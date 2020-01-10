RI man sentenced to 10 years in jail for passing out on, killing 7-month-old daughter

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island man will spend the 10 years behind bars for accidentally killing his 7-month-old daughter in 2017 after passing out while high on fentanyl, cocaine, clonazepam, and methadone.

Ryan Beeley was sentenced to 25 years with 10 to serve on a manslaughter charge Friday stemming from the February 2017 death of his daughter, who died after he passed out on top of her while high on the cocktail of drugs.

In a statement, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said, “The defendant, through egregious carelessness, caused the death of a child who had her whole life ahead of her. All that she could have hoped to have been, all the joys that she could have experienced and given to others, have been irretrievably lost. The defendant has been held accountable for his conduct and deservedly so. But nothing will bring this child back, and that is a tragedy.”

Beeley’s girlfriend said she returned to the home and found him passed out on top of their daughter.

