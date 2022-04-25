PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man will face a judge Monday after he was arrested early Saturday morning in Massachusetts for the alleged rape of a child, authorities said.

Jared A. Soltys, 23, of Providence, is slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of procuring liquor to a person under the age of 21 and aggravated statutory rape of a child, according to the Hanson Police Department.

Hanson police say officers were made aware of a video posted on social media, which allegedly showed Soltys with a minor in the area of Pleasant Street.

Soltys was taken into custody and ordered held on $20,000 bail after officers tracked him down and spoke with the minor.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

