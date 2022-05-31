NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who allegedly crashed into a motorcycle group of off-duty firefighters Sunday is set to be arraigned Tuesday, Northwestern District Attorney David E Sullivan announced.

According to Sullivan, Ryan O’Farrell, 32, is facing charges of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle after he struck eight individuals while driving an SUV.

Officials say the crash occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Route 5 and 10 in Northfield after O’Farrell crossed over the yellow line and struck five motorcycles. Eight individuals were transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, two in critical condition.

The motorcyclists were part of a Connecticut motorcycle club that left the Nutmeg State earlier that day, officials said.

Two children, aged 11 and 12, who were in the SUV at the time were transported to the hospital although they appeared to be uninjured, Sullivan said.

