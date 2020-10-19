RI officials investigating after police cruiser crashing into moped critically injures man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities have have launched an investigation after a man on a moped was critically injured in an officer-involved crash in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Bissell Street around 6 p.m. found a police vehicle and a moped that had come to rest on the sidewalk, WPRI-TV reported.

The 24-year-old moped rider was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

The officer involved in the crash reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Cellphone video obtained by the news outlet showed the cruiser following the moped before the vehicles crashed, throwing the victim to the ground.

In a statement, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said, “We had a terrible incident in our city tonight that left a young man severely injured. We hope he will make a full recovery.”

Elorza added that police are reviewing video evidence, talking to witnesses, and recreating the crash scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

