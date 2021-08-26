SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island officials are urging beachgoers to swim with caution after Portuguese men o’ war were found on a state beach in South Kingstown on Monday.

The Portuguese men o’ war were spotted at East Matunuck State Beach after the Gulf Stream brought them up from southern waters, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

Once they’ve washed ashore after being pounded around by rough surf, officials say they are very unlikely to survive.

DEM staff remove Portuguese men o’ war to prevent beachgoers from being stung since nematocysts can still sting even after death.

East Matunuck State Beach reopened Tuesday with purple flags flying, indicating that dangerous marine life has been spotted in coastal waters and that swimmers should swim at their own risk while remaining vigilant.

Officials are continuing to monitor all beaches for signs of Portuguese men o’ war.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)