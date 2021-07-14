PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are warning residents to avoid contact with water in four ponds because of toxic blue-green algae blooms.

Residents should avoid contact with Blackamore Pond, Spectacle Pond, and Upper J.L. Curran Reservoir in Cranston, and Mashapaug Pond in Providence, the state Department of Health and Department of Environmental Management said in a statement.

People should not to ingest water or eat fish from the ponds. Recreational activities including fishing and boating should also be avoided.

Pets should also not be allowed to drink or swim in the water.

Skin contact with water containing blue-green algae commonly causes irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and throat. Ingesting the water can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Rarer effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage.

People who come in contact with the water should reach out to their doctor. Owners of sick pets should contact a veterinarian.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

