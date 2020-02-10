RI peanut butter distributed in Mass. recalled for potential Listeria contamination

A Rhode Island company is recalling more than 4,000 jars of peanut butter, including some distributed to Massachusetts, because they have the potential for Listeria contamination, federal officials said.

Nuts ‘N More of East Providence, RI. is recalling 4143 jars of plain Peanut Spread, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday. The spread was distributed to states across the U.S., including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, as well as Canada and the UK.

No complaints of illness have been recorded to date, officials said. The company began the recall after routine testing found potential Listeria species in a finished product, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased the peanut butter are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at questionsl@nuts-n-more.com

