RI photographer volunteers to take holiday shoots at adult group home

A Rhode Island photographer is volunteering her time to take holiday photos at an adult group home.

Alicia Hermanowski is volunteering her time at the home since many of her regular shoots were canceled due to the pandemic.

Since many at the home run by the nonprofit Refocus haven’t seen their loved ones in months she figured she could help spread holiday cheers with the photo shoot.

“I did it so they can be happy, so they have something to look forward to,” Hermanowski said.

Hermanowski is inspired to give back after she was seriously injured in a crash last year.

The crash caused her to spend several months in the hospital and a month in rehab.

Hermanowski is grateful for the outpouring of support she received during her time in need. Giving back now, she says, means a lot to her.

“There’s so much negativity and hard times, to focus on something positive and add a little joy in people’s life is everything right now,” Hermanowski said.

