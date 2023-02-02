CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island have brought a very important investigation to a close, determining that Santa is real after a young girl requested that they test a DNA sample from Saint Nick.
The young girl, named Scarlett, wrote a letter to the Cumberland Police Department and sent the half-eaten cookies and carrots she left for Santa and his reindeer, asking officers to take a DNA sample to determine if Santa is real.
Detectives brought Scarlett to the police department on Wednesday to share their findings and give her a tour of the station.
In a letter to Scarlett, Chief Matthew Benson said in part, “You achieved exactly what Santa Claus represents – you brought a smile to millions, and I do mean millions, with your small gesture of humanity, innocence, and wonder.”
