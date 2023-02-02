CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island have brought a very important investigation to a close, determining that Santa is real after a young girl requested that they test a DNA sample from Saint Nick.

The young girl, named Scarlett, wrote a letter to the Cumberland Police Department and sent the half-eaten cookies and carrots she left for Santa and his reindeer, asking officers to take a DNA sample to determine if Santa is real.

Detectives brought Scarlett to the police department on Wednesday to share their findings and give her a tour of the station.

In a letter to Scarlett, Chief Matthew Benson said in part, “You achieved exactly what Santa Claus represents – you brought a smile to millions, and I do mean millions, with your small gesture of humanity, innocence, and wonder.”

📣Update of Investigative Findings: Santa DNA Findings📣



Earlier this evening, Chief Benson was pleased to announce the results of the Santa Investigation. Ms. Scarlett Doumato and her family were invited to Chief Benson's briefing on the results of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/FZRANoKVG9 — Cumberland RI Police (@CumberlandRI_PD) February 2, 2023

