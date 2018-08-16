RI police: Mass. man busted on I-95 with hash, LSD, meth, cash

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — Police in Rhode Island arrested a Massachusetts man on Interstate 95 after a traffic stop led to the discovery of an array of drugs and cash Wednesday night, officials said.

Tucker Brown, 33, of Truro, was stopped on the northbound side of the highway in West Greenwich about 9:30 p.m. because troopers spotted him driving erratically, according to Rhode Island State Police Colonel Ann C. Assumpico.

A search of Brown’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of about 1.15 pounds of hash, 3 grams of LSD, 73 marijuana dabs, a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, and nearly $7,000 in cash, Assumpico said.

Brown was arrested and taken Hope Valley Barracks, where he was booked on an array of drug and motor vehicle charges. He was slated to be arranged in Third Division District Court.

