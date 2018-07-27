RI police nab Louisiana attempted murder suspect

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) – Rhode Island police arrested a man Friday suspected of armed murder, robbery, and kidnapping in Louisiana.

Members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the United States Marshals Service for the District of Massachusetts and Woonsocket Police, arrested James A. Santos, 37, of Shreveport, Louisiana, about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment in Woonsocket, according to a press release issued Friday by the Rhode Island State Police.

Police say a victim was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two masked and armed suspects on July 20 managed to escape and call police after breaking free of the duct tape that had been used to restrain him.

Santos chased the victim and fired five shots at the man, one of which struck him in the head, according to police.

Santos was ordered held without bail pending his return to Louisiana.

