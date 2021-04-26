RI police searching for man accused of stealing car with young child in back seat

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island are searching for a man they say stole a car with a child in the back seat.

It all happened in Woonsocket Monday afternoon when the child’s mother ran into Mason Grocery, a convenience store, on Elm Street and left the car running nearby.

“She went into the Mason Grocery store, she was in there for just a couple of moments while she was maybe 50 feet away from the car,” said police Captain John Picard.

The car was left on Stanley Avenue about a block away from where it was taken and the child was not harmed.

Police do not believe the man knew the child was in the back seat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

