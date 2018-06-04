RI police searching for owner of dog that bit elderly woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — Police in Rhode Island are looking for the owner of a pit bull that bit an elderly woman in the face in Warwick, officials said.

The elderly woman was taking in her garbage bins on Richmond Drive when she asked a woman who was passing by with a pit bull if the dog was friendly, Warwick police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“After receiving affirmation that her dog was friendly she extended her hand towards the dog so it could sniff her,” police wrote in the post. “The dog leaped up and bit the elderly female in the face. The female apologized and ran from the scene with the dog in tow.”

The dog owner is described as being blonde and the dog is described as looking like a pit bull, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Warwick police at 401-468-4378.

