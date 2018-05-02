RI police seeking man who fled traffic stop

Carlos Webster, 44, is being sought by police in Rhode Island. Courtesy North Smithfield Police Department.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — Police in Rhode Island are turning to the public for help tracking down a man they say fled the scene of a motor vehicle stop Wednesday before crashing into another car, officials said.

North Smithfield police officers pulled over Carlos Webster Wednesday after noticing his registration had expired, police said. After determining that Webster, 44, wasn’t giving them his real name and was acting suspiciously, police said the officers attempted to detain him, prompting him to flee in his car.

His car was later found abandoned on I-295 South after a minor motor vehicle accident rendered it disabled, police said.

Webster is described as a white man with a bald head who stands 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He currently has three active bench warrants for his arrest and has been arrested more than 30 times since 1994 — 25 of which resulted in a criminal conviction, police said.

Webster has a current address in North Smithfield but has several other addresses in Providence and Woonsocket.

Anyone with information about Webster’s whereabouts is urged to call North Smithfield police at 401-762-1212 ext. 0.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

