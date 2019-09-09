RI resident dies days after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island resident who contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis in August has died, health officials announced Monday.

The West Warwick native, who was said to be in their 50s, died on Sunday.

Health officials say the individual tested positive for EEE on Aug. 30.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

Their death marks the first fatal human EEE case in the Ocean State since 2007.

The disease has also been found in mosquitoes in Central Falls and Westerly and in a horse in Westerly.

A 5-year-old girl from Sudbury, Massachusetts, remains in critical condition after testing positive for the virus.

A 59-year-old Bay State woman died from EEE last month.

EEE is a rare mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling.

