NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Residents in Rhode Island are bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday.

Two people were seen surfing as the weather conditions began to worsen early Sunday morning. The surf started to pick up, and strong waves will likely be a concern as the tide begins to move in.

Officials are urging residents and others to stay away from the coastline as the storm nears.

