RI school closing for 2 days after person tests positive for coronavirus following Europe trip

A Catholic school in Pawtucket is closing for two days for “campus sanitation” after a school member tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said.

Saint Raphael Academy will close Monday and Tuesday and is canceling all after-school activities after the positive test, which comes after a recent school trip to Europe. The person who tested “presumptive positive” has not come to the academy since returning from the trip and none of his family members are showing symptoms, school officials said.

All students and chaperones who went on the trip will be in self-quarantine and self-monitoring for the virus until March 9, according to school officials.

