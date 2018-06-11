RI senator says Chinese hack of Navy contractor ‘very serious’

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Senator is describing the case of a Chinese government hack into a Newport Naval Station as “very serious.”

Democratic U.S. Senator Jack Reed says Monday he spoke with the Navy’s top officer after last week’s report that the Chinese government hacked a contractor who works with one of the naval station’s operations.

WPRI-TV reports hackers stole massive amounts of sensitive data related to undersea warfare, including secret plans to develop a supersonic anti-ship missile for U.S submarines.

Investigators are blaming the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Reed says he discussed the hack to make sure a thorough evaluation is being made on the “impact of the breach.”

