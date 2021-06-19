RICHMOND, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 3 in Richmond around 3 a.m. pronounced a 30-year-old Kyle Lamphere, of Ashaway, Rhode Island, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicates Lamphere was driving along Route 3 when he lost control of his Hyundai sedan, causing it to mount an embankment, enter the wood line, and struck a tree. The collision caused the Hyundai to roll over and come to rest partially in the first lane of Route 95 North, police said.

Lamphere, who had not been wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by Hope Valley Rescue.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)