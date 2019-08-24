RI State Police investigating wrong-way crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a wrong-way crash occurred late Friday night in Providence, Rhode Island, R.I. state police say.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver around 11:15 p.m. say a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane on Route 10 in Providence. Moments later, the wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another driver.

The victims in both vehicles were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

