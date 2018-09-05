RI state police seize 69 pounds of marijuana during Greenwich traffic stop

GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — A New York man is facing drug charges after Rhode Island state police say they caught him with 69 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle Tuesday night.

A trooper who stopped a driver for driving 77 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich about 7:35 p.m. arrested Liyin Zhou, 36, of Flushing, New York, on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing more than five kilos of marijuana after a search revealed four large garbage bags containing 69 individual vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, according to Rhode Island state police.

Zhou was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Third Division Court.

