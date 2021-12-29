WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with what were described as “moderate injuries” after their cruiser was struck during a traffic stop by an allegedly impaired driver, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The trooper, whose name was not released, pulled over a Toyota sedan on Interstate 95 south in Warwick at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the statement. Both vehicles pulled into the breakdown lane and the cruiser’s emergency lights were on.

Seconds later, a Nissan sedan veered into the breakdown lane, struck the cruiser and pushed it into the Toyota, police said. The trooper was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The Toyota driver was not hurt.

The Nissan driver, a 54-year-old Warwick man, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital where he consented to provide a blood sample, police said. He was charged with driving under the influence and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

State police commander Col. James Manni in a statement said it was the 19th time this year an agency cruiser has been hit.

