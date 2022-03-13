PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State troopers in Rhode Island will be getting a $3,000 stipend for wearing body cameras, under their new labor agreement.

The state’s deal with Rhode Island State Police troopers includes the one-time payment to compensate for added duties related to the cameras, The Providence Journal reported. A union for state troopers ratified the agreement on Friday.

Alana O’Hare, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, said a recent pilot program revealed that the body cameras added to troopers’ duties.

The camera program “represents a change in working conditions and adds additional duties and responsibilities to today’s troopers and police officers,” O’Hare told The Journal.

Last year, McKee signed a law to provide funding to equip all of the state’s uniformed officers with body cameras. It was expected to cost $3 million a year over about five years, with an initial rollout to 1,700 patrol officers during the first year.

The new contract with troopers promises to pay the full $3,000 in “the second full pay period following ratification,” according to The Journal.

The agreement also includes pay increases of 2.5% for each year of the contract, and it provides time-and-a-half pay for troopers during public emergencies or when state offices are closed.

The McKee administration separately granted $3,000 in bonuses to members of Rhode Island’s largest union for state employees. The bonuses initially were to be reserved for those who received COVID-19 vaccinations, but they were later awarded to all workers as retention bonuses.

