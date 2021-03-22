(WHDH) — More than a dozen students from Rhode Island are taking part in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial for adolescents.

The particular study that these sixth through eighth grade students are volunteering for is looking at the vaccine’s impact on 12 to 17 year olds.

They do not know if they are receiving a vaccine or a placebo, but the students say they are excited to be a part of history.

“I was a little hesitant at first ’cause it sounded kinda scary almost. But in the end I really wanted to do it because it helps other people,” said Janie Palan, who attends Gordon School. “I’m excited to kind of be able to say that I did that in the future.”

Students have reported various symptoms after getting the shot, including nausea and arm soreness.

Researchers plan to test the students’ blood to check for antibodies.

Moderna is also testing its vaccine in children younger than 12 in a trial that began last week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)