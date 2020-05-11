RI Supreme Court to hear remote cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments this week using remote technology for the first time.

The court will hear seven cases total Wednesday and Thursday, during which the five justices and the attorneys will be at separate locations, according to an emailed statement Monday from court spokesman Craig Berke.

Chief Justice Paul Suttell, reacting to the coronavirus crisis, postponed all March and April hearings, but directed the court system’s technology center to develop a way for justices to hear cases using video-conferencing technology.

The public will be able to listen to live audio of the proceedings on the court’s YouTube channel.

HOSPITALIZATIONS DECLINE

Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have steadily declined in Rhode Island, according to state Department of Health data released Monday.

There are now about 275 people in the hospital because of the virus, down from around 300 last week and about 350 earlier this month, according to department data.

Health officials also reported eight more virus-related deaths, raising Rhode Island’s count to 430 fatalities since the pandemic started.

They also reported nearly 200 new positive cases Monday, bringing the state’s tally to about 11,500 cases to date.

SWIM FUNDRAISER CHANGED

Save The Bay’s annual open water swim, which raises funds to protect Narragansett Bay, is going virtual this summer because of the state’s ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a 2-mile swim across the bay from Newport to Jamestown this July, organizers are offering participants the chance to register for several virtual options, including the traditional 2-mile swim, a half-mile swim, runs, bike rides and even paddling challenges at remote locations of their choice.

Completed challenges can be submitted through Aug. 31.

The swim founded in 1977 typically attracts about 300 swimmers, as well as 150 volunteers.

HEALTH WORKERS TRIBUTE

The National Guard is conducting a flyover of a hospital to honor health workers.

A C-130J military transport plane and a Black Hawk helicopter are slated to fly over Kent Hospital on Thursday morning, according to Care New England, which operates the hospital in Warwick.

State National Guard Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan will also visit the hospital with a convoy that is expected to include State Police and Emergency Management Agency vehicles.

