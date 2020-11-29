RI teachers collect sweaters for students

Teachers in Providence, Rhode Island are making sure students will be warm this winter.

The teachers union held a “sweater-weather” drive over the weekend to collect warm clothing for children dealing with new pandemic policies.

“With the fans in the window in some schools and the windows being open, it’s a little chilly in school,” said Maribeth Calabro, president of the Providence Teachers Union. “So we wanted to be able to provide comfortable clothing for our students.”

