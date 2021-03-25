JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island teenager is helping out the Easter Bunny by putting together baskets for kids in need.

Jack Ryan, 16, started making the baskets when he was a kid and the Easter operation has since grown every year.

With help from his family and football team, he’s made 850 baskets for the upcoming holiday.

Ryan says the donations are needed now more than ever.

“I definitely think kids need something, especially this year, what they’re going through, and I always want to give them something if I can,” he said. “It makes a lot of kids happy.”

The baskets will go to charities throughout the state to be given to kids in need.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)