RI teen’s ‘Buff’ masks raising money to fight coronavirus

A Rhode Island teenager is using masks to fight the coronavirus on two fronts.

Charlie Mottur is creating “Buff” masks that can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But he’s also using proceeds from their sale to fund charities and non-profits helping people deal with the effects of the virus.

“After about a month of sales I quickly raised about 2,000 dollars which I made a donation to the United Way,” Mottur said. “My plan is to create more donations with everyone’s help to buy Buffs and I can make more donations and everyone can be safe.”

