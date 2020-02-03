RI troopers assisting elderly woman reported missing out of MA, wrangle pup loose on I-95

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A dog was caught on camera running down a busy highway in Cranston, Rhode Island Monday after it jumped out of a car during a traffic stop, according to police.

The runaway pooch left drivers slamming on their breaks as it darted through traffic on the southbound side of the roadway.

State Police say that a trooper spotted a car in the breakdown lane near Exit 13 and found an elderly woman inside who appeared to be in poor health.

It was later determined that that woman had been reported missing out of Massachusetts.

While officers were helping the woman out of the car, the dog made its daring escape from the backseat and took off.

Cellphone video show officers chasing the dog as it weaves through stopped cars.

Eventually, they were able to catch up with it and bring it to safety.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the dog has been returned to her family.

