RI woman arrested after allegedly waving pistol during road rage incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman is facing criminal charges after state police say she waved a loaded .45-caliber handgun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Providence.

Troopers responding to a 911 call from a Scituate woman who said a driver in a black SUV had just flashed a gun at her following a road rage incident on the off-ramp from the northbound lanes of Route 146 to Mineral Spring Avenue tracked down the vehicle about an hour later on Atwood Avenue, according to Rhode Island state police.

The owner, Valerie Arce, 26, of Providence, was arrested on charges of license or permit required for carrying a pistol and disorderly conduct.

Police seized a loaded .45-caliber handgun and a loaded magazine from her vehicle.

She was processed and arraigned at the Lincoln Woods Barracks pending further court action.

