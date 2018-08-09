RI woman’s performance of Missy Elliott song goes viral

RHODE ISLAND (WHDH) – Mary Halsey is a bit of a karaoke sensation around Central Rhode Island.

But it isn’t her rendition of The Black Eyed Peas that has people talking.

“I have a lot of favorite artists, but this is my favorite karaoke song to sing,” she said.

The 58-year-old says she loves singing and often gets invited to karaoke events.

“People wait for me. They’re like, ‘You’re going to sing your song right. You’re gonna sing your song,'” she said.

The video of her singing Missy Elliott’s “Work It” has been viewed millions of times.

“I’ve been perfecting it since 2003,” she said. “I was like, is this really happening, because I had hoped. This has been a dream of mine that, you know, I wanted to go viral.”

Halsey even captured the attention of Elliott herself.

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

“I’d like to think that this video is bringing people together with smiles and laughter,” Halsey said. “I’m not putting on a show. This is me. This is Mary.”

