(WHDH) — Rice baby cereal sold at Walmart is being recalled due to high arsenic levels.

Maple Island Inc. issued the voluntary recall Friday of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart after a sample of the product tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled rice baby cereal was distributed nationally through Walmart’s stores and online.

The recalled lots include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

Customers who may have purchased the rice baby cereal are encouraged to discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)