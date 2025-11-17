BOSTON (WHDH) - People from across Massachusetts rode, walked and rallied at the State House on Sunday for the second annual Ride and Walk for Your Life Boston. The event headlines a series of gatherings around the state to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

As of Nov. 4, 289 people have lost their lives in traffic crashes in Massachusetts, including 55 pedestrians and 10 cyclists. Traffic violence is the number one killer of children in the state.

This year’s event featured a ride from Cambridge, a walk at the Boston Common, and a rally at the State House, where crash survivors, families, community & faith leaders, and policy makers shared stories and proposed solutions to curb traffic violence in the state.

Organizers hope to build support for legislation that would allow for the use of safety cameras (S.2344, H.3754) , which have been proven to reduce injuries and fatalities in 21 other states, and an expanded set of truck safety requirements (S.2343 H.3653) that protect people outside those large vehicles.

