Ride-share drivers preparing to strike in Boston, major cities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders are being warned to make alternate travel plans for Wednesday as drivers for Uber and Lyft are set to strike.

“This company was actually built on these drivers around us,” said Felipe Martinez of the Boston Independent Driving Guild. “These are the guys who made them millionaires.”

Martinez is leading the group, calling on drivers to switch off their app for 24 hours in protest of low pay and lack of benefits.

Similar demonstrations are planned on other major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and San Francisco.

“You have people from the West Coast to the East Coast organizing a strategic strike and action on one day,” Martinez said. “They have to listen, and their shareholders better listen. It’s not a good investment.”

The walk-off is planned a day before the Uber stock goes public.

While the company hopes to raise $9 billion with the IPO, driver Leem Khan says his pay has decreased.

“I have five dependents in my family, and I’m driving 60 hours. I can’t even pay my bills,” Khan said.

For its part, Uber touts its benefits like insurance protections and fully funded college degrees.

Lyft says the average drivers make $20 per hour.

Both companies are promising to improve.

Meanwhile, passengers are caught in the middle and worried about the potential disruption the strike could cause.

“We’re here for work, so if we needed to use Lyft it might be inconvenient,” one rider said.

Another rider added: “Everyone should be paid well. However, we need to keep it reasonable, and we need to keep it convenient.”

