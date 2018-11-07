Ride-sharing driver accused of raping female passenger in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A ride-sharing driver accused of raping a female passenger in Dorchester will face a judge on Wednesday, police said.

Michael Squadrito, 40, of Everett, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a rape charge in connection with an incident involving a woman who said she was using a ride-sharing service to return home from downtown Boston on Tuesday when she was driven to a location Dorchester and sexually assaulted, Boston police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

