Ride-sharing driver accused of raping woman in Dorchester held on $10K bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A ride-sharing driver accused of raping a female passenger in Dorchester has been ordered held on $10,000 cash bail.

Michael Squadrito, 40, of Everett, pleaded not guilty to a rape charge during his arraignment in Dorchester District Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say a woman told police she was using a ride-sharing service to return home from downtown Boston early Tuesday morning when Squadrito drove her to a location Dorchester and sexually assaulted her, Boston police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

