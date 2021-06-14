HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Sunday night that left a rider on a Harley Davidson trike dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Cross and West River roads around 6:30 p.m. found a Jeep Liberty, Chevrolet Equinox, and a trike that had been involved in a crash, according to police.

The drivers of the Liberty and the Equinox suffered minor injuries.

The rider on the trike, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

