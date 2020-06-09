Rider seriously injured in Malden motorcycle crash

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with serious injuries Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Eastern Avenue at 4:50 p.m. found a man suffering serious injuries. Witnesses allegedly told police the man was riding a Vespa that veered to the side of the road, launching the man into a metal utility pole.

The man was taken to Mass General Hospital. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)