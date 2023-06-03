SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of riders are taking off this morning for the Best Buddies Challenge, including a few familiar faces!

Bikers are riding from Boston to Hyannisport to support the organization’s mission to change the lives of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies, continuing a relationship forged by the late owner of our station — Ed Ansin. There’s still time to donate to the station’s fundraiser in his memory.

Members of the 7News Team started their ride 10:30 a.m. The Team also had time to meet with some of the buddies before setting off on their 20-mile ride.

7’s Kim Khazei, Jeremy Reiner and Jadiann Thompson checked in with the station from Sandwich ahead of their ride on a somewhat dreary day.

It’s Reiner’s first time participating in Best Buddies, and he reported that rain hasn’t hindered the event, and there’s a wind coming in as well.

“No matter the weather, we’re Boston Strong,” Thompson said.

