QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Riders of the Red Line were forced to evacuate after a shopping cart on the tracks caused a plume of white smoke to fill the tunnel near the Quincy Center Station Thursday afternoon.

Jarrad Van Stan was aboard the train at the time and witnessed the panic that unfolded.

All of the sudden this thick white smoke starts billowing in from the front of the car and people start going oh there’s smoke coming in,” said Jarrad Van Stan. “They all start running in the direction towards me because that’s where the smoke was heading. It was thick it was like you couldn’t see through it.”

Once passengers started pounding on windows, Van Stan says that he pulled a lever that forced one of the doors open, letting the fleeing riders escape the train car.

As his fellow riders enacted their exit strategy, Jim Warshauer decided he needed to find the exit as well.

The car ahead of us was able to get to the space between cars and start jumping down,” said Warshauer. “At this point we are not exiting the train we are evacuating the train.”

According to Warshauer, it was a chaotic scene. One that might have been mitigated with an MBTA presence.

“You know it would have felt a lot better if someone was there saying ‘Okay everything is fine. Do you need a hand?’ Someone grabbing your arm if you needed it.. something.”

From Van Stan’s perspective, it appeared MBTA officials were more focused on the shopping cart on the tracks than the passengers haphazardly exiting the train.

“Everybody was just starring at this shopping cart and all the smoke coming out from under the train,” said Van Stan. “No one was staring back at all of us in the cars. I guess we just had to figure it out ourselves how to get out.”

The incident occurred the same day an Orange Line fire forced an evacuation on the train tracks over the Mystic River and is just the latest in a spree of incidents the MBTA has faced this calendar year.

“It’s kind of laughable based on what I saw today,” said Warshauer. “Their response should be unambiguous and automatic. They should know immediately the first protocol is to take care of the passengers and everything else should be secondary to that and certainly not ignoring us.”

MBTA officials said the delay lasted around 10 minutes.

