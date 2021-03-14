Riders protest MBTA service cuts in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several dozen people gathered in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood on Sunday to protest newly enacted MBTA service cuts that they say will dramatically impact their daily lives.

On Queensbury Street, a small crowd came together holding signs to raise awareness about the real impact the service cuts will have on Boston-area residents who depend on the T to get around.

The MBTA says the cuts are a result of a decrease in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Train service on the Green, Orange, and Red Lines will be reduced 20 percent.

Service on the Blue Line will be reduced 5 percent.

Twenty-seven bus routes will see decreased frequency, six routes have been consolidated, and nine have been suspended altogether.

Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok was among those who turned out in the Fenway to protest.

“It’s a critical piece of public infrastructure in this part of the city, it’s how people live here, especially low-income people,” she said. “It’s so unacceptable for the T to cut off this lifeline for the community.”

