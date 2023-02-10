CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line train service resumed at Alewife station in Cambridge on Friday after being shut down for nearly a week after authorities said a man intentionally crashed his car into a concrete wall on the fifth floor of the station’s parking garage on Saturday.

After days of shuttle buses replacing service between Alewife and Davis Square stations, many riders told 7NEWS they were happy to be back on the train.

“Thankfully it’s back, because I have to get to work,” one rider said.

“They’ve got to fix the train station, so it is what it is,” another rider said.

Police said a 29 year old Medford man crashed his car in the Alewife garage, sending a 10,000-pound slab of concrete falling onto the roof of the station.

Debris and shattered glass rained down on the station floor below, leaving a teenager with a minor hand injury.

The driver is now facing eight counts of assault and battery. And the T is urging the Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke his license.

The Alewife parking garage reopened earlier this week. Even as train service resumes, though, the station mezzanine remains closed for repairs.

Passengers, as a result, have to walk roughly two minutes from the main station entrance to the Russell Field Head House to enter Alewife and board trains.

“It’s a bit of a chore to go a bit further,” a rider said on Friday. “But it’s not a big deal.”

It is unclear how long before the Alewife station is able to fully reopen.

