BOSTON (WHDH) - Work was underway on the first day of rolling service shutdowns for the Green Line D branch as the MBTA began repair and improvement work.

Shuttle busses were back on roads Saturday to replace service between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2 during the first of three 9-day shutdowns set to take place over the coming weeks.

Riders were frustrated at the inconvenience, but some welcomed the improvements the T is aiming to make.

“I think they are making necessary improvements,” commuter Seth Kaplan said. “We have decades of underinvestment in the transit system.”

The MBTA said they have 15 ADA-compliant buses running on shuttle routes while some riders are expressing concern about accessibility issues that may arise from the closures.

“It’s very frustrating,” Barbara Lischinsky, who has mobility issues, said. “I thought we were done with this. I understand the need for safety but I also understand the need for access for all.”

The T said all D branch stops except Beaconsfield will have shuttle service and are recommending riders walk four minutes to the C branch or take a 10-minute walk to another Green Line D branch station with shuttle bus service as an alternative to service from that stop.

The full slate of closure dates include:

Sept. 24-Oct. 2

Oct. 8-Oct. 16

Oct. 22-Oct. 30



MBTA officials previously said this is expected to be the final closure of the Green Line for foreseeable future.

