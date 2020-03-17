Riders share photos of overcrowded trains as MBTA moves to reduced schedule amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reduced service to help slow the spread of the coronavirus but some passengers claim that this just led to overcrowding during the Tuesday morning commute.

7NEWS viewer Brian Bethell shared a picture of the 6 a.m. Blue Line train, showing numerous people standing close to one another as they head to their destinations.

“How’s this for social distancing,” Bethell tweeted.

The subway and commuter rail began operating Tuesday on a reduced schedule based on guidance from public health professionals, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release.

“The MBTA plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to medical professionals and other employees in key industries that rely on public transit,” Poftak said. “While some of these changes are inconvenient, they maintain a responsible balance between protecting the health and safety of the MBTA workforce and our customers, and our goal of continuing to run safe and reliable service without major disruptions.”

The MBTA says crews will continue to disinfect trains, buses, and key passenger areas and touch points.

The MBTA is operating on a reduced schedule starting today. But riders are sharing pictures of their crowded commute during a time when we should be social distancing. #7News pic.twitter.com/MG25oxdG2z — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) March 17, 2020

MBTA cuts down on trains moving in and out of the city – now they are overcrowded. #7News https://t.co/tMK9scluod — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) March 17, 2020

